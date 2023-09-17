Priyanka Chopra's Post For Birthday Boy Nick Jonas Is Pure Love. Bonas - Cute Pic Of Malti Marie

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's wish for her husband Nick Jonas might be the best thing on the Internet today. The singer-actor, who turned 31 on Saturday, received the sweetest wish from his wife and global star Priyanka Chopra. The Citadel actress posted a bunch of photos of the birthday boy and herself alongside a sweet caption. Our heart is however set on this adorable picture of dad Nick with his daughter Malti. In it, we can see Nick Jonas feeding some milk to his little one lovingly. Sharing the images, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible.. shown me peace as I have never known.. and loving as only you can. I love you, my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday, baby."

Take a look a the post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas might be keeping busy with the concerts that his boy band is undertaking across the US, but the singer-actor always finds time to treat his fans to inside pictures from his shows, featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra of course. A few days back Nick Jonas shared some pictures from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It was the same stadium where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had one of their first dates. Sharing an adorable couple photo of himself and Priyanka followed by pictures of the magnanimous stadium, Nick Jonas wrote, "From seeing games with my brothers to one of my first dates with Priyanka Chopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment."

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra was among the first to drop a heart emoji below the post. This is what Nick Jonas posted:

ICYMI, a viral video from the show at Dodgers Stadium featuring Priyanka Chopra went viral a few days back. In the video, a fan is seen telling Priyanka Chopra, "I wanted to say that I thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas." The fan added, "But I am glad you did." Priyanka Chopra was all smiles. She shook hands with the fan and said, "I'm glad that I did too." Aww. Check out the viral video here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.