These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie Have The Internet's Heart

Priyanka with Malti Marie. (Courtesy: Jerry x Mimi)

If cuteness has a name, it has to be Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie stepped out for a lunch date in California. They were joined by friends and family. Several pictures of Priyanka and Malti were shared by one of the fan pages dedicated to Priyanka. Priyanka was dressed in a white top and palazzo pants. She added a dash of glamour with her cap and black shades. Little Malti wore a floral printed frock. In the pictures, little Malti looks too happy in her mother's arms. She waves hands and smiles. The fan page captioned the pictures, "Priyanka and Malti seen after lunch at Ciccones with friends and family in West Hollywood, CA." The Internet showered big love on those pictures. Let's have a quick look at the comments section. An user wrote, "Soooooooo cute." Another user wrote, "Oh man!!! She grew up so quick and looks so adorable." Another post read, "Malti growing up so fast she cute looking like her Dad." Another comment read, "so adorable, look at her waving at them, I think she learn this from her parents."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Last month, the Dostana actor shared two beautiful frames on her Instagram in which she can be seen holding her daughter in her arms. What are they up to? The mom-daughter duo can be seen "looking for the super moon" on the streets of London. In one of the frames, little Malti is pointing her finger towards the sky and the frame has the Internet's heart. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Looking for the super moon."

Priyanka Chopra also treated her fans to a photo dump from her "incredible weekend." Besides pictures of herself and Nick from the concert, it featured an adorable picture of their daughter Malti Marie of course. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra simply wrote, "Incredible weekend."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra also attended the New York Fashion Week event to celebrate the "Victoria's Secret World Tour" event. The actress looked breathtaking in a shimmery sheer black Giambattista Valli dress. Posting some glimpses from the star-studded event on Instagram, Priyanka congratulated the entire Victoria's Secret family. She shared a photograph with director Eniola and supermodel Naomi Campbell. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations to my Victoria's Secret family on the introduction of The Tour 23 and to the supremely talented VS20."

Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."