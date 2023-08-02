A Page From Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's London Diaries

Image instagrammed by Priyanka. (Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry with daughter Malti Marie is too adorable to be missed. The Dostana actor shared two beautiful frames on her Instagram in which she can be seen holding her daughter in her arms. What are they up to? The mom-daughter duo can be seen "looking for the super moon" on the streets of London. In one of the frames, little Malti is pointing her finger towards the sky and the frame has the Internet's heart. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Looking for the super moon." The Internet showered big love in the comments section. One user commented, "You're holding your super moon." Another user wrote, "Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands."

Priyanka's post comes a few hours after Nick Jonas treated his Instafam with adorable family pics from his vacation diary. Nick Jonas posted a bunch of pictures from a beach holiday where he was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie. The album has pictures from Priyanka's birthday celebrations as well. Nick Jonas wrote in the caption, "July was a movie."

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18. To wish his beautiful wife, Nick Jonas posted a romantic picture with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram. They are sitting on a yacht. Keeping the caption short and sweet, Nick wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love" and posted a heart emoji along with a celebratory emoji with it. Designer Falguni Peacock wished Priyanka a happy birthday on Nick's post. She commented, "Happy Birthday Priyanka!" and dropped a few heart emojis with it.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy.