Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish From Husband Nick Jonas: 'Love Celebrating You'

Nick and Priyanka. (Courtesy:Nick Jonas)

Nick Jonas' birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra is all about love and companionship. Priyanka Chopra completed 41 years yesterday. Nick Jonas posted a romantic picture with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick are posing cosily for the camera. They are sitting on a yacht. Keeping the caption short and sweet, Nick wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love" and posted a heart emoji along with a celebratory emoji with it. Designer Falguni Peacock wished Priyanka a happy birthday on Nick's post. She commented, "Happy Birthday Priyanka!" and dropped a few heart emojis with it.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka Chopra's day was made with wishes from her colleagues, near and dear ones. Priyanka Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra wished her a happy birthday with a throwback picture from her engagement ceremony. Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi. Thank you for everything you do. I love you."

Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia wrote an extensive note on the occasion of her birthday revealing why she is the best. An excerpt from Anjula Acharia's note read, "From business talks to midnight chats, we've shared secrets, both serious and the littlest of facts. In laughter and whispers, we've built trust, a bond so strong, it's truly robust. Here's to you, Priyanka, with a soulful, witty mind, Your charisma and humor, always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, our bond deepens with each passing year."

She concluded the post with these words, "Your talent shines, a beacon bright, Guiding us through each thrilling night. So, on this special day, let's raise a toast to the star we treasure the most. To more adventures, laughter, and glee, May your dreams soar high, wild, and free, Happy birthday, dear Priyanka, my friend, May this year bring you joy without an end." Read Anjula Acharia's post here.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy.