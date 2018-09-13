Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan's Very Eco-Friendly Ganpati

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi (Image courtesy: Varun_dvn)

Are you also prepping to welcome Ganpati home? Our Bollywood celebrities are busy with Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which begins today. While Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt brought Bappa home, Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, appear to have marked the beginning of the festival during their upcoming film promotions. Both Varun and Anushka posted about their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media. Varun tweeted a couple of pictures with Anushka and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team Sui Dhaaga made a bio-degradable Ganapati." In another video, Varun shared how the idol was made and later, we see the actors decorating it. "Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with dhaaga," Anushka captioned her post.

Here's how Anushka and Varun are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

#GANPATIBAAPAMORIYAA. Let's celebrate an eco friendly Ganapati this year. Team Sui Dhaaga made a bio degradable Ganapati. #sababadhiyaahaipic.twitter.com/riy4yVFKPD — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 13, 2018

Earlier this week, Anushka and Varun attended Ganesh Ustav event, hosted by TV stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan.

The plot of their film Sui Dhaaga is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and is based on the ideology of Make In India campaign. "I think this film is a full on family entertainer. It's very emotional yet funny film and along with that we have tried to give strong message through the film," Anushka earlier told news agency IANS.

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, releases on September 28.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra with full fervor. Several celebrities bring Ganpati idols home for puja and many visit the pandals to seek blessings of lord Ganesha.

