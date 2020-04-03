Anushka Sharma's Fix For Boredom Came In The Form Of This Sui Dhaaga Meme

Anushka shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

A little self-deprecating humour never hurts and seems like Anushka Sharma is well aware of that. How, you ask? Well, on Friday, Anushka posted a ROFL meme on her Instagram story. The meme comprised a stunning picture of the actress, juxtaposed with a still from her 2018 film Sui Dhaaga, which became a popular meme. The text described the first picture as day one of quarantine, and the latter as day 21. She wrote: "Bore ho rahe honge. Chalo thoda hass lo."

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Directed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga promoted the concepts of rural entrepreneurship and is based on the theme of "Made In India". The film showcases the story of Mamta and Mauji, who struggle to create a home-grown brand amidst a world of cut-throat competition.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat Kohli have been keeping their fans updated by posting videos and pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. On Thursday, the couple shared goofy albeit super cute picture on Instagram, the caption on which read, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not." ICYMI, this is what we are referring to:

The couple has been equally adept at urging their fans to maintain social distancing. Here are some of the videos:

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.