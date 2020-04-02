Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 'We Are Not Fake' Post Comes With Cozy Pics

Just a few cute pics of Virat and Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, currently in lockdown together, are filling up Instagram with cute memories. Virat shared a few adorable selfies of the two being goofy (again) and captioned them: "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not." Justa few days ago, Anushka posted a video of giving Virat a haircut with kitchen scissors. "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors!" he said.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's new post here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have super hectic work schedules otherwise. Anushka was preoccupied with her production projects till production of all upcoming projects was recently put on hold. For Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from March 29 has been postponed.