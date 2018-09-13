Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan Welcome Bappa On Luka Chuppi Sets

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Luka Chuppi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's film went on floors in August Several celebs welcomed Bappa to their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi Luka Chuppi is produced by Dinesh Vijan

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are not playing Luka Chuppi with Bappa or their fans. Kriti posted a cute picture of herself with Kartik and an idol of Ganpati from the film's set and wrote: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!! Ganpati Bappa Morya!! Bappa's blessings on set today in Mathura." Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Bappa in style on Ganesh Chaturthi today. Team Luka Chuppi did not want to miss the celebratory mood and welcomed Bappa on the sets of Luka Chuppi in Mathura. Kartik shared the same picture on his Instagram account and added: "Bappa showering love on us and making us smile brighter."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, went on floors in August. In Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan features as a TV reporter while Kriti Sanon plays the role of a strong-willed woman, who completes her education in Delhi and returns to her hometown in Mathura with a mission. Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in critically acclaimed Bareilly Ki Barfi and she recently appeared in a special song sequence in Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Kalank and Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and he hasn't announced another project apart from Luka Chuppi.