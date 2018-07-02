Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan's Next Film With Kriti Sanon. Details Here

This will be Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's first film together

Highlights Kartik Aaryan plays a reporter of a local TV channel in the film "Kriti Sanon represents today's youth," Dinesh Vijan said Luka Chuppi will be Laxman Utekar's first Bollywood film

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will next feature in Luka Chuppi, which will release in March 2019. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luka Chuppi will go on floors in August this year, a Mumbai Mirror report stated. Kartik Aaryan plays a local TV reporter in the film while Kriti will be seen playing the role of a strong headed girl from Mathura. Speaking about Kartik's character in the film producer Dinesh Vijan told Mumbai Mirror: "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek. While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today's youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology."



The official announcement of the film was made on social media today.



Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi... Directed by Laxman Utekar... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra... Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel... March 2019 release... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018



On what prompted him to zero in on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as his lead pair for the film, Dinesh Vijan said: "The dialogues have a touch of the local dialect and being from the region, both are familiar with the setting and the lingo. They also have a crackling chemistry." The story is set in Mathura and also in Gwalior and Agra, Mumbai Mirror report added. This will be the first time that Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space. The film, as the producer said, will be romantic comedy.



Luka Chuppi will be director Laxman Utekar's first Bollywood project. Laxman Utekar was the Director of Photography for Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium and has directed two Marathi films earlier.



