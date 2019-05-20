Game Of Thrones: Drogon Flew Off And Landed On Twitter, Courtesy These Memes (Spoiler Alert)

Spoiler alert! "Drogon should get a Best Supporting Actor nomination," read a tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2019 20:21 IST
Drogon in a still from Game Of Thrones finale (courtesy Hotstar)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Drogon featured in one of the most powerful scenes
  2. After Dany was killed, Drogon mourned over her corpse
  3. Drogon has been top trend on Twitter India all of Monday morning

Spoiler alert! The most powerful scene in the Game Of Thrones finale is Drogon burning down the Iron Throne with dragon fire, something which was heart-breaking indeed but gave rise to certain memes on Twitter. Drogon, Daenerys Targaeryn's last surviving dragon, trended on Twitter India all on Monday morning, particularly for two reasons - 2) for his symbolic burning down of the throne that was pretty much responsible for all great wars, all the billion deaths and lastly, Dany's transformation into the 'mad queen'; b) after Jon drives a dagger through Dany's heart, Drogon flew into the throne room and nudged Danny's corpse and billowed out fuming cries in grief.

Now, here's how Twitter reacted. "Drogon showed more emotions than Bran," read a tweet while another added: "Drogon should get a Best Supporting Actor nomination."

Twitter also agreed that Drogon mourning Dany's death made everyone's heart ache with pain.

Seeing the Iron Throne melt into mere nothing, Drogon carefully picked up Dany and flew off through the broken walls of the Red Keep, leaving fans speculating where exactly he's headed. In one of the ending scenes, the King's counsel reveals that he was spotted flying East and East of King's Landing lies Valyria. While nothing can be said for certain but Valyria is the where the Targaryns and in turn, Dany ("of the blood of Old Valyria"), is from. In a very suggestive move, the makers perhaps hinted that Drogon is taking Dany back to her real home.

All said and done, we'll miss you, Daenerys of the House Targaryen, first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 aired on Monday morning in India.



drogongame of thrones finale

