Game Of Thrones: Drogon Flew Off And Landed On Twitter, Courtesy These Memes (Spoiler Alert)

Drogon in a still from Game Of Thrones finale (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Drogon featured in one of the most powerful scenes After Dany was killed, Drogon mourned over her corpse Drogon has been top trend on Twitter India all of Monday morning

Spoiler alert! The most powerful scene in the Game Of Thrones finale is Drogon burning down the Iron Throne with dragon fire, something which was heart-breaking indeed but gave rise to certain memes on Twitter. Drogon, Daenerys Targaeryn's last surviving dragon, trended on Twitter India all on Monday morning, particularly for two reasons - 2) for his symbolic burning down of the throne that was pretty much responsible for all great wars, all the billion deaths and lastly, Dany's transformation into the 'mad queen'; b) after Jon drives a dagger through Dany's heart, Drogon flew into the throne room and nudged Danny's corpse and billowed out fuming cries in grief.

Now, here's how Twitter reacted. "Drogon showed more emotions than Bran," read a tweet while another added: "Drogon should get a Best Supporting Actor nomination."

Drogon should get a Best Supporting Actor nomination. https://t.co/AdMSMJIBab — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 20, 2019

When Drogon realizes that the new King already has a chair... #GameOfThonesFinalepic.twitter.com/rTjw2e8NW4 — bridie (@BridieStark) May 20, 2019

Drogon waking up the next day trying to get over losing Danny #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/VoRufPBYQj — Shaz Ali (@Shazzxm) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinale

Drogon destroying the iron throne because he knew King Bran got his own seat. pic.twitter.com/qU0dDDOGgI — Fvcking TALL (@luckyosaze21) May 20, 2019

Twitter also agreed that Drogon mourning Dany's death made everyone's heart ache with pain.

The Iron Throne; forged by Balerion the Black Dread and destroyed by Drogon.



Jon may have stabbed Daenerys, but it was her hunger for power that killed her.



By destroying the pinnacle of power in Westeros, Drogon broke the wheel and fulfilled his mother's wishes. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/NYITonH3aS — (@hxruIe) May 20, 2019

Drogon nudging and trying to wake Dany up was the most heartbreaking scene! #GameOfThonesFinalepic.twitter.com/mqZ4I6EYcM — Saloni Nikumbh (@SaloNikumbh) May 20, 2019

Everything about the GoT finale was trash minus Drogon scenes. — Spice. (@Wes_sinceDay1) May 20, 2019

This was the most heartbreaking scene. Drogon trying to wake his mom.

Jon was ready to be roasted to ashes but Drogon went for that iron throne that caused all these.

Besides what's the need of killing whom his mom loved.

Dragon so smart. #GameofThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/xGHdpRprPY — Sammy (@SamKelvin5) May 20, 2019

Seeing the Iron Throne melt into mere nothing, Drogon carefully picked up Dany and flew off through the broken walls of the Red Keep, leaving fans speculating where exactly he's headed. In one of the ending scenes, the King's counsel reveals that he was spotted flying East and East of King's Landing lies Valyria. While nothing can be said for certain but Valyria is the where the Targaryns and in turn, Dany ("of the blood of Old Valyria"), is from. In a very suggestive move, the makers perhaps hinted that Drogon is taking Dany back to her real home.

All said and done, we'll miss you, Daenerys of the House Targaryen, first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 aired on Monday morning in India.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.