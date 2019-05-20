Game Of Thrones 8: On Emilia Clarke's Moving Farewell Post, A Khal Drogo Comment

Emilia Clarke shared this post (courtesy Instagram)

This is a spoiler free Game Of Thrones read. So don't you worry. It's been hours since the curtains were drawn on Game Of Thrones once and for all and folks from Camp Targaryen and the Unsullied and the Greyjoys and the Starks flooded Instagram with posts that are emotional tug at your heartstrings. Emilia Clarke, who played the Mother of Dragons for 10 years and eight seasons, bid adieu to Daenerys Targaryen in a lengthy post, signing it off with "Mother of dragons over and out." *Sniff sniff* We aren't crying, you're crying. Anyway, as Emilia Clarke wrote how the wildly popular character "has taken up the whole of my adult life," comments poured in on her feed in numbers but the most touching of them all was that of actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, the Dothraki chieftain, Danaerys' "sun and stars."

Khal Drogo, to whom Daenerys was married off somewhat against her will, met his end in the very first season finale Fire And Blood in 2010, which marked a turning point in the Dothraki Khaleesi's life - she emerged as the feisty mother of dragons from the ashes of her husband's pyre. Almost eight years later, Khal Drogo writes: "Love, my love. So proud of you. Love you forever, Dany and Drogo."

Others who commented on Emilia Clarke's post include John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Gwendoline Christie (Ser Brienne Of Tarth) and Pilou Asbek (Euron Greyjoy), each of who feature in pictures on her post and all of who also bid Game Of Thrones farewell with own experiences. Aisling Franciosi (Lyanna Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Bella Ramsey (Lady Mormont), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) also feature in Emilia Clarke's pictures.

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown," wrote Emilia Clarke along with a thank you note for fans: "But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended."

We'll miss you, Daenerys of the House Targaryen, first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 aired on Monday morning in India.

