Game Of Thrones 8: Wait, Bran? Twitter In Shock (Spoiler Alert)

Game Of Thrones 8: The top trends on Twitter are #GOTFinale, Bran, Drogon, #JonSnow, Westeros and Starks

Entertainment | Updated: May 20, 2019 10:46 IST
A still of Bran Stark from Game Of Thrones 8 (courtesy Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bran Stark will now preside over six kingdoms
  2. The North will remain free with Sansa Stark
  3. Daenerys, the mover and shaker of the last few episodes, is dead

SPOILERS AHEAD. Seriously, stop reading if you haven't watched yet.

The Game Of Thrones has finally been won and let's just say that nobody's money was on the person who now rules Westeros (but will not sit on the Iron Throne because a dragon incinerated it, which is just as well). As of Season 8 finale episode, Bran Stark, the wheelchair-bound Three-Eyed Raven, will now preside over six kingdoms - the North will remain free with Sansa Stark as its liege - having been picked inexplicably for the top job over arguably more qualified candidates such as his sisters Sansa and Arya Stark and Jon Snow, an illegitimate Targaryen and the actual true king. Daenerys Targaryen, the mover and shaker of the last few episodes, is dead, having been stabbed by Jon in King's Landing for destroying everything and refusing to stop it even when asked nicely. So, King Bran. But are all hailing? Not Twitter, for one.

The top trends on Twitter are, naturally, all Game Of Thrones related - #GOTFinale, Bran, Drogon, #JonSnow, Westeros and Starks are all trending madly.

Many tweets are pointing out the obvious - why Bran over pretty much everyone else?

Also, given that Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven and knows everything (unlike Jon Snow who clearly still doesn't), the ravaging of King's Landing doesn't make him all that much better than Dany who did the actual incinerating.

Drogon, at least, has taken care of one thing:

These tweets pretty much sums up fan feels:

Meantime, this is what Brienne of Tarth probably wrote about Jaime Lannister in that book:

This is how it ends, from Arya going exploring to Jon being sent back to the Wall and beyond:

This was perhaps the only glimmer of a silver lining - Jon's reunion with his direwolf Ghost:

As the thankfully deceased Ramsay Bolton said so memorably, "If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention." But was it too much to expect a satisfactory ending?

What did you think of the way Game Of Thrones ended? Tell us in the comments.



Trending

Game of ThronesGame of Throne Season 8

