After Coffeegate, Game Of Thrones Fans Spot Water Bottle In Finale. 'Please Explain, HBO'

But it's not like Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos shared one bottle between them

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2019 18:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Coffeegate, Game Of Thrones Fans Spot Water Bottle In Finale. 'Please Explain, HBO'

A still from Game Of Thrones (courtesy Hotstar)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Fans spotted a water bottle in the 'GoT' finale
  2. The scene started trending on Twitter
  3. Fans even shared screenshots in their tweets

Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6, too bad. You can't go ahead without spoilers. The rest, read on. Did Bran know all this while that the viral Starbucks coffee cup in Winterfell had its water bottle counterpart waiting in King's Landing? Fans pointed out what appears to be yet another Game Of Thrones blooper after episode 4's coffee-gate. In the scene where Grey Worm presents Tyrion Lannister in front of the council trying to decide the fate of Westeros and who sits on the throne, fans spotted a plastic water bottle half hidden behind Samwell Tarly's left foot. "A water bottle in King's Landing!" read one of the umpteen tweets that followed while another added: "HBO, explain yourselves."

Here's when a water bottle played hide-and-seek with Game Of Throne fans all way from King's Landing.

But it's not like Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos shared one bottle between them. Pfft, no way. Ser Davos got one of his own but maybe, just maybe, forgot to place it out of the frame.

"First Starbucks, now a water bottle. This show is a joke," read another tweet while the general sentiment on Twitter was: "Seven hells, they did it again."

In the fourth episode of this season, a Starbucks coffee cup appeared on the screen for almost two seconds when the North and Daenerys Targaryen were celebrating their win against the Night King. After being roasted by netizens, HBO attempted to lighten the situation with a statement to Variety: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys (the character Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke) had ordered a herbal tea." Starbucks Coffee tweeted and said: "TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink."

After the coffee cup blooper, the Game Of Thrones makers should have doubled their blooper repellent methods especially when fans are already grumbling over the showrunners' 'incompetence' about writing over beyond the source material - George RR Martin's A Song Of Fire And Ice, which he hasn't finished yet. A petition demanding the final season be remade began in Texas earlier this month with 760,000 signatures being collected within a day, reported AFP. Earlier, complaints about editing issues and the Battle Of Winterfell being too dark to see anything were lodged by fans.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

game of throneswater bottle

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsSensexExit PollPunjab Exit Poll2019 Election ResultsElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupExit Poll ResultsExit Poll ResultSuzuki GixxerRedmi Note 7SGames of ThronesOnePlusHuawei

................................ Advertisement ................................