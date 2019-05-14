Game Of Thrones 8: Mad Daenerys Made Emilia Clarke Gain A Bottle And Lose Her Hair (Spoiler Alert)

Emilia Clarke shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

(Spoilers ahead)

The latest Game Of Thrones episode gave everyone lots of feels and nobody more so than the Mother Of Dragons herself - actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show. Daenerys goes full 'Mad Queen' in Episode 5, titled 'The Bells,' and incinerates King's Landing with dragonfire despite the bells having been rung, signalling surrender. It seems to have made Dany hit the bottle with a vengeance, although the wine-swigging in Game Of Thrones is usually left to Cersei Lannister. In the wake of a Twitter meltdown, Emilia posted a hilarious picture of herself clutching a plus size bottle of champagne. She captioned it: "This is what it took not only to shoot episode 5... but to watch it too!" She added the hashtag #soshockingitblewmywigoff, just in case you were wondering where Dany's signature platinum locks went.

Take a look at Emilia Clarke's post:

Us too, Emilia, us too.

Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, and Hand of the Queen Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, could certainly have done with some alcohol to dull the pain of having to watch in horror as Daenerys, riding her last remaining dragon Drogon, burnt everything and everyone in sight. So could the Internet.

Here are some Twitter reactions :

Jon watching Dany burn everyone in kings landing #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/H0BlCyNAnL — DAISY (@jacobeandaisy) May 13, 2019

The penultimate episode of Game Of Thrones 8 also includes the much-awaited the Hound vs the Mountain fight - to the death, as it turned out - as well as Cersei and Jaime Lannister's tragic reunion. It's all up to Arya Stark now, who barely managed to escape the King's Landing carnage. She may have been thwarted in her hunting of Cersei, who was crushed by the imploding Red Keep, but has very likely added Daenerys to her kill list now.

All eyes on the final episode of Game Of Thrones.

