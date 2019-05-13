Game Of Thrones 8: Daenerys Is Breaking Twitter's Heart (Spoiler Alert)

A still from Game Of Thrones 8. (Image courtesy: gameofthrones)

SPOILERS AHEAD

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones season 8 served up a lot of feels. Stuff happens in 'The Bells,' as the episode is titled, and that's putting it mildly. If you watched, you are probably still reeling from Daenerys Targaryen's destructive spiral into insanity, riding into King's Landing atop a dragon and incinerating it to the ground despite Jaime Lannister's ringing of the bells, signalling surrender. There was no stopping Dany's dragonfire, and pretty much all Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister could do was look on in horror. The Internet has long expected Daenerys to go full 'Mad Queen' in good old-fashioned Targaryen tradition but even so, Twitter was left grappling with its emotions. #Dany and #Daenerys are the top trends currently.

In a nutshell, Dracarys is what happened:

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. "#GameofThrones#Daeneryspic.twitter.com/Mo7wATsbpx — HEAVENLYDEMON (@Uraga_pathaka) May 13, 2019

Because - bells? What bells?

Dany when the bells starting ringing #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/nWQ85OS5JO — baby gucci dragon (@Kelseyummm) May 13, 2019

Folks Dany won the No Bell Peace Prize — Shan't-Man (@JasonKirkSBN) May 13, 2019

not this again dany we talked sbout it #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/yWZYzEzSAP — Adolfo Sandoval (@adolf_san) May 13, 2019

Dany's champions Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are likely not feeling so hot right now:

Jon watching Dany burn everyone in kings landing #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/H0BlCyNAnL — DAISY (@jacobeandaisy) May 13, 2019

Jon Snow trying to justify Dany's actions during #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/6kmjXHo1X7 — Katie Cary (@katie_cary) May 13, 2019

Jon and Tyrion whenever Sansa, Arya and Varys said anything about Dany#gameofthronespic.twitter.com/epjpDSE9jG — amira (@e_amiracle) May 13, 2019

Fans think they know what to expect in the next and final episode of the show - Daenerys sealed her fate by massacring innocents and probably made it onto Arya Stark's kill list:

Arya approaching Dany next episode like #GameofThonespic.twitter.com/BztOIQ93FA — Andrew Karl (@iDuck_Ak) May 13, 2019

#Arya : What do we say to the god of death?#Daenerys : Dracarys ?#Arya : Wrong answer. — Davepool (@dabelli) May 13, 2019

Daenerys' story arc through Game Of Thrones- from frightened and submissive young woman to iron-willed leader and mother of dragons - has been one of the show's most acclaimed, making the character, played by actress Emilia Clarke, a fan favourite. Her sudden crash and burn in this season seems to have raised several hackles on Twitter:

RIP Daenerys Targaryen.

She ain't dead (yet), but her 10 year character development is. #Daenerys#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/MU2S0BG4Vr — Klaus the Lone wolf (@klausmykaelson) May 13, 2019

I just wanna understand what was the point of Dany's arc? You want a mad Targaryen you had Viserys right there. Why would they let her grow from an abused girl, free slaves, help people for 7 seasons just to ruin her character in 2 eps? Disgusting. #GameOfThrones#Daeneryspic.twitter.com/OaCWEliQnl — ||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 13, 2019

I never wanted #Dany to be queen but this is just momentarily tragic. All that build up, all those epic scenes, all that just for this stupid fallout to happen... One of the most memorable female character ever created completely destroyed. She deserved better.#GamefThronespic.twitter.com/tLnietUxW8 — JewJew (@theintjnurse) May 13, 2019

To the writers of #GameofThones - Why did you do that to #Daenerys? pic.twitter.com/U2D32O0x5b — Julia Read (@juliaread86) May 13, 2019

There were a couple of reminders that this is, after all, the notoriously violent Game Of Thrones and that the inhabitants of King's Landing might not be so deserving of unqualified sympathy.

All y'all mad about mad queen Dany... did you forget what you're watching? The same show that gave us the red wedding?! #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/Q7a5GYq90K — Thomas Wright (@tmas98) May 13, 2019

Almost but not quite eclipsed by Daenerys' rain of fire were The Hound and The Mountain's fight to the death and the Cersei and Jaime reunion. Just one more episode left in this, the final season of Game Of Thrones and the Internet is already obsessing over whether or not the showrunners will manage to provide a satisfying resolution.

