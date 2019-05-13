Game Of Thrones 8: Daenerys Is Breaking Twitter's Heart (Spoiler Alert)

Game Of Thrones 8: #Dany and #Daenerys are the top trends on Twitter currently

Updated: May 13, 2019 12:49 IST
A still from Game Of Thrones 8. (Image courtesy: gameofthrones)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Daenerys burned down King's Landing
  2. 'The Bells' brought out the worst of Daenerys
  3. Emilia Clarke plays the role of Daenerys in GOT

SPOILERS AHEAD

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones season 8 served up a lot of feels. Stuff happens in 'The Bells,' as the episode is titled, and that's putting it mildly. If you watched, you are probably still reeling from Daenerys Targaryen's destructive spiral into insanity, riding into King's Landing atop a dragon and incinerating it to the ground despite Jaime Lannister's ringing of the bells, signalling surrender. There was no stopping Dany's dragonfire, and pretty much all Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister could do was look on in horror. The Internet has long expected Daenerys to go full 'Mad Queen' in good old-fashioned Targaryen tradition but even so, Twitter was left grappling with its emotions. #Dany and #Daenerys are the top trends currently.

In a nutshell, Dracarys is what happened:

Because - bells? What bells?

Dany's champions Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are likely not feeling so hot right now:

Fans think they know what to expect in the next and final episode of the show - Daenerys sealed her fate by massacring innocents and probably made it onto Arya Stark's kill list:

Daenerys' story arc through Game Of Thrones- from frightened and submissive young woman to iron-willed leader and mother of dragons - has been one of the show's most acclaimed, making the character, played by actress Emilia Clarke, a fan favourite. Her sudden crash and burn in this season seems to have raised several hackles on Twitter:

There were a couple of reminders that this is, after all, the notoriously violent Game Of Thrones and that the inhabitants of King's Landing might not be so deserving of unqualified sympathy.

Almost but not quite eclipsed by Daenerys' rain of fire were The Hound and The Mountain's fight to the death and the Cersei and Jaime reunion. Just one more episode left in this, the final season of Game Of Thrones and the Internet is already obsessing over whether or not the showrunners will manage to provide a satisfying resolution.



