Game Of Thrones 8: Cersei Wants Elephants, Gets Trolled By Sansa (Sophie Turner) Instead

This is a disclaimer for Game Of Thrones 8 spoilers here but if you haven't watched the first episode already, then, Dracarys! (As Daenerys would say). Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark aka The Lady Of Winterfell hilariously trolled Lena Headey, the actress who is the face of the ruthless Cersei Lannister on Instagram. But the real-life Cersei is such a sport that she re-shared Sophie Turner's joke on her own Instagram story. It all began with Cersei's obsession with elephants in the season 8 episode - she wanted to include the fantastic beasts for her army for the Great War and was rather disappointed with Euron Greyjoy when he failed to loan them from the Golden Company and was also missing a few thousand men from the army from Essos.

On the show, "No elephants, your grace," Cersei was told when she said: "That's disappointing. I was told the Golden Company had elephants." Even after a few intimate moments with Euron Greyjoy in her chambers, all Cersei could say was: "I wanted those elephants." As memes flooded the Internet over Cersei's love for elephants, Sophie Turner added one to the collection, directly tagging Lena Headey. All she had to do was just fish out a picture of her Halloween costume from last year.

Take a look.

Well, now we know that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween outfits meant more than they appeared on the surface. While Joe dressed up as Sansa Stark (his fiancee), Sophie opted for a cute elephant outfit in fleece.

And both Joe and Sophie applied their Halloween memories from last year to describe major Game Of Thrones feelings recently. Here's what Joe had posted on the eve of Season 8's premiere:

Well, like Arya Stark said: "Sansa is the smartest person I've ever met". Iron Throne or not, House Stark has won our hearts already, courtesy Sansa.

