Game Of Thrones 8: How Priyanka Chopra And House Jonas Celebrated Sophie Turner's Return As Sansa Stark

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

First, no Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 spoilers here. So don't you worry. We are just gonna talk about how Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Brothers stood by Sophie Turner on Game Of Thrones day - just like Brienne of Tarth did for Sansa Stark on the show. On the eve of Game Of Thrones return, a houseful of Jonases cheered for Sophie Turner, who is Joe Jonas' fiancee and famously features as Sansa Stark in the show. Priyanka Chopra hilariously photoshopped her pet dog Diana right beside Sansa on the Iron Throne and gave a shout out to her J-sister counterpart: "Good luck Sophie, you are a boss babe. And are very loved." Will the Iron Throne really be Sansa Stark's? Season 8's just begun and that is yet to be seen.

Looks like Cersei and Jon Snow and Daenerys have new competition for the throne - the Jonas Brothers comprising Nick, Joe and Kevin. They juxtaposed their photos on the Iron Throne with Cool written across it and wrote: "Had to do it. Winter is upon us." Cool is the Jonas Brothers' new single.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas's mood was kinda queen like:

Kevin Jonas thought it's best to leave no room for his contesting brothers.

While all of this was underway, Sophie Turner shared a post in memory of all the hard work put behind Game Of Thrones: "In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight... Here's a picture of me asleep on set." LOL.

For those who need a refresher, Game Of Thrones Season 8 is set two years after season seven ended with the biggest cliffhanger of all times - that Jon Snow is a Targaryen and the true heir to the Iron Throne. Season 8's first episode aired in India on Monday morning.

