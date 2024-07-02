Sophie Turner Through The Eyes Of Rumoured Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. See Pic

Sophie Turner shared this image. (courtesy: sophiet)

Sophie Turner is living her best life and she decided to document moments from it on social media. The actress recently attended the Taylor Swift concert with friends and posted photos from it on her Instagram handle. The Game of Thrones star also shared a picture from a picnic date and she tagged her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. Sophie captioned the album, "Sun, sex and suspicious parents." Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson reportedly started dating in November last year. They were spotted kissing in Paris. After which, the two have been spotted together multiple times.

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas announced their divorce through identical social media posts in September last year. They issued a joint statement which read, "Statement from the two of us: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and they had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards. The couple later hosted an official wedding ceremony in France, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Sophie and Joe welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July 2022. The divorce announcement came in 2023.

In terms of work, Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. Some of her other projects are Do Revenge and The Staircase.