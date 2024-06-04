Joe Jonas And Stormi Bree Breakup After 5 Months Of Dating: Report

Joe Jonas with Stormi Bree. (courtesy: centraljonasbr)

After a whirlwind romance that caught the attention of fans, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have reportedly decided to part ways. The duo, who first sparked dating rumours five months ago, have officially ended their relationship, as confirmed by multiple sources to E! News. Since January, the couple were frequently spotted together. They also travelled to Los Cabos, Colorado, New York and Australia during their dating period, as per the media portal.

Last month, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree confirmed their romance as they were captured sharing a kiss at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney. Accompanied by his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas enjoyed lawn bowling at the venue for the second time in a week. Sporting a tie-dye shirt paired with white shorts, the DNCE star looked dapper, while Stormi opted for a simple black summer dress accessorised with knee-high black boots. One of the viral photos captured Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas holding hands.

| Não teremos Joe Jonas solteiro no Brasil!



Fotos tiradas por paparazzi de Joe Jonas com Stormi Bree na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/Ss8I8pjkB1 — Central Jonas Brothers (@centraljonasbr) March 4, 2024

This isn't the first time the couple has been spotted at Bondi Bowling Club. They were seen there earlier in the week alongside Jonas' brothers. Their appearances coincided with the beginning of the Jonas Brothers' inaugural Australian tour at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Following their electrifying performance on Saturday, the trio is set to rock Brisbane's Entertainment Centre on March 5 as part of their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour before heading to Melbourne for shows at the Rod Laver Arena on March 8 and 9.

For the unversed, Joe Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two children. They got separated in 2023.