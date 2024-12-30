Gal Gadot Reveals She Had "Massive Blood Clot" In Brain During Eighth Month Of Pregnancy

Gal Gadot, who welcomed her fourth daughter Ori in March, stunned fans with her long Instagram post revealing she had a "massive" blood clot during eighth month of pregnancy. Gal Gadot revealed she shared her challenges with fans and followers to spread awareness about CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain) which is treatable. The Wonder Woman actor named her daughter Ori (my light) as she believed the newborn would end her struggles with pain and uncertainty.

Gal Gadot shared a picture with her daughter from the hospital bed. In the picture, she can be seen looking at her wistfully while she holds a glass of black coffee in one hand. Gal began her post with these words, "This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I've wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me."

"Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar."

Sharing vivid details of her excruciating pain and ordeal, Gal wrote, "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

Gal continued, "We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning "my light," wasn't chosen by chance.

Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel. Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I've been given back."

Gal added, "The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving."

"Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain)."

"It's so important to identify early because it's treatable. While rare, it's a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing", Gal signed off.

When Gal announced her baby's arrival in March, she mentioned in her post that she had a "tough pregnancy". She wrote in the caption, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

Gal Gadot, who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, welcomed daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017, and Daniella in 2021. On the work front, she was last seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone (2023).