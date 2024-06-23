Gal Gadot's Birthday Wish For Husband Jaron Varsano: 'You Are My Best Friend'

Gal Gadot shared this picture. (courtesy: GalGadot)

Gal Gadot shared an adorable birthday post for husband Jaron Varsano on Sunday on her Instagram feed. The Wonder Woman actor shared a loved-up gray scale picture in which Gal and Jaron can be seen locking eyes and sporting big smiles. Gal wrote in the caption, "To the man I love the most my better half The one I always smile when I see The one that makes me feel like I'm the best version of myself HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! I'm so happy you were born. I wish you health, happiness and love. You are my best friend And I love you more than words can describe. Mazel and only Tov to you. Yours always, me."

In March, Gal Gaot welcomed her fourth daughter. She named her daughter Ori, meaning "my light" in Hebrew. Gal Gadot, who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, previously welcomed daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017, and Daniella in 2021. In her announcement, Gal Gadot acknowledged the challenges of her pregnancy and spoke about the joy Ori brought to their family. "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too," Gal Gadot wrote in her caption. For the unversed, the news of Gal Gadot's pregnancy remained under wraps until the birth announcement.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone (2023). She is currently gearing up for the role of Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White, scheduled for a release in 2025, alongside Rachel Zegler.