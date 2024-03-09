Cuteness Alert: Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano Reveal Daughter Ori's Face

Gal Gadot shared this image. (courtesy: galgadot)

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot recently expanded her team of superheroes with the arrival of her fourth mini marvel - a baby girl. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Gal Gadot shared a family photo on her Instagram handle featuring herself along with her husband Jaron Varsano and their four daughters - Alma, Maya, Daniella and the newest addition Ori. Gal also revealed her adorable infant's face. The caption read, "Repost from Jaron Varsano. Happy women's day! I'm a lucky man..". A fan commented, "So adorable." Another one wrote, "Oh, she is so cute." Gal Gadot surprised her fans by announcing the arrival of her fourth daughter via social media on Wednesday (March 6). The actress shared the news on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the new addition to her family. She named her daughter Ori, meaning "my light" in Hebrew.

Gal Gadot, who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, previously welcomed daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017, and Daniella in 2021. In her announcement, Gal Gadot acknowledged the challenges of her pregnancy and spoke about the joy Ori brings to their family. She shared a photo wherein she can be seen adorably looking at her baby girl. My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too," Gal Gadot wrote in her caption. For the unversed, the news of Gal Gadot's pregnancy remained under wraps until the birth announcement.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot said that she "loves giving birth." She had also mentioned her preference for epidurals to manage pain during childbirth. "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible,” Gal Gadot said.

On the work front, she was last seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone (2023). She is currently gearing up for the role of Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White, scheduled for release in 2025, alongside Rachel Zegler.