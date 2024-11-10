Gal Gadot Celebrates Eldest Daughter Alma's "Bat Mitzvah." See Famjam Post

Gal Gadot shared a heart-warming famjam picture on eldest daughter Alma's 13th birthday, celebrating her big feat. The Wonder Woman actress shared a beautiful family portrait that features Gal, her husband Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters, Alma, 13, Maya, 7, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 8 months. Gal also shared a throwback picture when Alma was born. In the caption, Gal wrote, "My baby is celebrating her bat mitzvah. I can't believe the amazing person you've become. Your joy, humor, curiosity, and big heart of yours are absolutely magnetic. You teach me so much about motherhood, life, and myself. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, for choosing us to be your parents. There is no mountain too high for you, and no ocean too wide and deep that you cannot conquer. Love you forever and always, Ima.

For the uninitiated, Bal Mitzvah, or "daughter of the commandments," is a Jewish centuries-old ritual that marks the legal adulthood of a young woman under Jewish law. As per Jewish law, children, who are under the age of 13, are responsibilities of their parents, and the parents are responsible for their kids' actions, however, when they turn 13, a celebration is done that legally makes the children responsible for their actions.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone (2023). She is currently gearing up for the role of Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White, scheduled for a release in 2025, alongside Rachel Zegler.