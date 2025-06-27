Weekend Binge: On <i>Maa</i> Release Day, A Tribute For Bollywood Mothers

Kajol's Maa hit cinema screens on Friday (June 27). The film marks her return to the silver screen seven years after her last release, Helicopter Eela, in 2018.

In Maa, Kajol portrays the role of a mother who transforms into the goddess Kali to battle a demonic curse and save her daughter. If you have already watched it, we are sure you would love to see more films that celebrate motherhood.

Here's a list of top films that honour motherhood at its best:

Secret Superstar - Netflix

The heartwarming musical drama beautifully portrays the theme of motherhood through the relationship between Insia, a 15-year-old aspiring singer, and her mother Najma. The movie showcases Najma's unwavering support and quiet resilience in the face of domestic oppression, highlighting the transformative power of a mother's love.

The Sky Is Pink - Netflix

In this film, Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother to her two kids - Aisha and Ishaan. The film beautifully captures the complexities of motherhood, showcasing Aditi's dedication towards her terminally ill daughter.

English Vinglish - Zee5

Sridevi plays the role of Shashi, depicting her selfless love and sacrifices for her family. The film follows Shashi's journey towards self-discovery and empowerment while navigating her roles as a mother and wife.

Helicopter Eela - JioHotstar

The film highlights the nuances of motherhood through the titular character, Eela. Kajol plays a mother who sometimes blurs the lines between devotion and overprotection as she struggles to let go of her son. The film offers a poignant portrayal of a mother's love, shedding light on the challenges of balancing care with independence.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway - Netflix

The film revolves around Rani Mukerjee's character Debika Chatterjee. She is an Indian woman living in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.

Panga - JioHotstar

The movie beautifully captures the essence of motherhood through its protagonist, Jaya Nigam, a former kabaddi player who balances her passion for sports with her roles as a wife and mother. The film highlights the sacrifices, love, and dedication that come with motherhood, while also exploring themes of identity, ambition, and empowerment.

Nil Battey Sannata - Prime Video

Swara Bhasker plays Chanda Sahay, a single mother who works as a maid to support her daughter's education. The film shows her struggles, sacrifices and unwavering dedication to her daughter's future, all things that define motherhood.

Mom - Zee5

The film features Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party and her rapists are acquitted by the court.

Salaam Venky - Zee5

Slaam Venky features the actress as an ideal mother who faces the biggest challenge of her life when her son is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Despite this, she is determined to help her child live life to the fullest.

Mother India - Prime Video

A list of the best films to honour motherhood is incomplete without this one. The all-time classic featuring Nargis has a special place in our hearts.