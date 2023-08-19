Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's Film Is 'Not Out' At Rs 300 Crore

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. (courtesy: zeemusiccompany)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to roar at the box office and how. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on Friday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to collect a whopping Rs 20.50 crore on Friday alone. Taran Adarsh, sharing the film's box office collections on X (formerly called Twitter), wrote, "300 not out... Gadar 2 continues to roar... Mass pockets are in an altogether different league." Taran Adarsh stated in his post that a large chunk of the film's stellar box office success could be attributed to its collections in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Taran Adarsh added in his tweet, "Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark... Expect big jump on (second) Sat and Sun... (Week 2) Fri 20.50 cr. Total: Rs 305.13 cr. India biz. Box office."

Read Taran Adarsh's post here:

Directed by Anil Sharma,Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres last week. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Gadar 2 released to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."