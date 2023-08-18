Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Explains After Viral Retweet Of Fan Comment On Akshay Kumar's Post

Image instagrammed by Anil Sharma. (Courtesy: AnilSharma)

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma issued a clarification hours after a screenshot of his post criticising Akshay Kumar went viral on Reddit. The 65-year-old said that he “mistakenly” quote-tweeted a fan comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, that pointed fingers at Akshay Kumar's take on Gadar 2. In his defence, Anil Sharma said that he was trying to retweet Akshay Kumar's note in which the actor thanked the “audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar [OMG 2 and Gadar 2] and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History.” The director said, “Hi all...I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment's retweet button. Always love and regard for Akshay Kumar…the [film] Industry has won…Congratulations all.” The director also added two folding hand emojis to his clarification. Meanwhile, the fan's comment read, “Congratulations, Akki sir. But you have literally denied Gadar 2's many records by splitting screens and making use of overflows. Still congrats.”



Hi all.. I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment's retweet button. Always love and regards for @akshaykumar.. the Industry has won.. congratulations all???? #OhMyGadar2https://t.co/Zfm8HXhUFf — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 17, 2023

A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!

प्यार और आभार????????#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/63l8G4JTA6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar fans aren't ready to buy Anil Sharma's clarification. A fan wrote, “I don't think so, but still it's okay. “We Akkians have no personal hate for anyone, just can't listen to any word against our idol Akshay sir.”





enjoy the success of Gadar 2 ???? — ♔ (@Darsh_Official_) August 17, 2023

Another added, “Thanks for the clarification, Anil Sharma. Have a good day.”





Have a good day — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) August 17, 2023

“No problem, sir. Love you,” read a comment.

No problem sir love you ❤❤❤ — .. (@Different_Jsx) August 17, 2023

A person said, “Aage se aisa mistake na ho sir [Don't repeat it, sir.]”

Aage se aisa mistake na ho sir ???? — ???????????????????????????? (@sikha3355) August 17, 2023



A 3 Idiots meme also made its way to the comments box.





Some of them have also congratulated Anil Sharma for the “grand success” of Gadar 2.

Congratulations for grand Success ???? — ????G.K???? OMG2 AUG11 (@Kforkhiladi) August 17, 2023



Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, has collected ₹ 284.63 crore in the first week. The film is expected to enter the Rs 300-crore club on Friday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote, “H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… Gadar 2 puts up a sensational total in Week 1…Will hit ₹ 300 cr today [second Friday]… Friday 40.10 crore, Saturday 43.08 crore, Sunday 51.70 crore, Monday 38.70 crore, Tuesday 55.40 crore, Wednesday 32.37 crore, Thursday 23.28 crore. Total: ₹ 284.63 crore. #India biz. The box office performance of Gadar 2 is a revelation in mass pockets… The craze for this film is unparalleled… In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes, as well as single screens in mass sectors, are experiencing this kind of hysteria.”

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz.



The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a… pic.twitter.com/MXb5vqjGE6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2023

Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the cross-border drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur.