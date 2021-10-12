Gabriella Demetriades On Anxiety And Why She Didn't Share A Post On World Mental Health Day

Gabriella Demetriades in a still from the video. (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Model Gabriella Demetriades, in her latest Instagram entry, opened up about why she did not share a post on World Mental Health Day (on October 10). She shared a video from her workout session on Instagram and she wrote in her post: "I missed world mental health day because I was really taking the day for myself... Mental health to me as someone that tends to operate from a place of anxiety, it was important for me to understand how to combat that and lead a disciplined and healthy lifestyle." The model added in her post how exercise has helped her in battling anxiety and she added, "Exercise is my mediation, my practice and my medicine and all movement is good movement. So here is a a quick workout for you to do today, as many rounds as possible of each exercise in 25 mins."

She signed off the post with these words, "Do let me know if you do it and share it with me." She added the hashtags #workout, #mentalwellness, #reelsinstagram and #fitnesslife.

See Gabriella's post here:

Earlier this year,Gabriella opened up about how she had body image issues when she started modelling and wrote in an Instagram story: "Sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.