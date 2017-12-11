Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's Film Has 'Remarkable' First Weekend

Pulkit Samrat's new movie Fukrey Returns has crossed Rs 30 crores in just three days of its arrival at the theatres. The movie has scored a whopping sum of Rs 32.20 crores at the box office counters and is on its way to cross Rs 36 crores with Monday's collections, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The fukreys have returned and returned with a bang - the movie's first weekend collections have been reviewed as "remarkable" by Mr Adarsh. "And #FukreyReturns has a REMARKABLE opening weekend... Crosses Rs 30 cr mark... Expected to cross *lifetime biz* of #Fukrey [Rs 36.50 cr] on Day 4 [Mon], as per current trending... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr. Total: Rs 32.20 cr. India biz (sic)," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
Highlights
- Fukrey Returns has made a total score of Rs 32.20 crore so far
- It is likely to cross Rs 36 crores with another day's collection
- Fukrey Returns released on Friday
And #FukreyReturns has a REMARKABLE opening weekend... Crosses Rs 30 cr mark... Expected to cross *lifetime biz* of #Fukrey [Rs 36.50 cr] on Day 4 [Mon], as per current trending... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr. Total: Rs 32.20 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2017
Previously, Taran Adarsh tweeted to say thatFukrey Returns has managed to surpass the score made by its prequel ( the 2013 movie Fukrey) on its first week, in just two days. Now, he states that Fukrey Returns will cross the lifetime collection of the first one in just four days.
#FukreyReturns is wooing audience and winning hearts... Emerges TRIUMPHANT at the BO... Hits double digits on Day 2... Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Fukrey [Rs 18.42 cr] in just 2 days... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: Rs 19.40 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2017
Fukrey Returns will also have an uninterrupted run at the box office till Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai arrives later this month.
Not just Pulkit Samrat, but Fukrey Returns also has Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reprising their roles. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Between these weird dreams and risky misadventures, the Fukrey boys of east Delhi are pushed to the wall by the feisty Bholi Punjaban, the reigning queen of the Trans-Yamuna underworld. They are once again engaged in hatching get rich quick plans and flirting with danger, but nothing that they do can whip up the sense of edgy urgency of the past."
Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns released on December 8.