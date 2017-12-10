Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's Film Is Racing Towards An 'Impressive Total'

In just two days of its arrival at the theatres, Fukrey Returns has emerged "triumphant," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A comparative study of Fukrey Returns and it's prequel - Fukrey - released in 2013 reveals that this time, the fukreys have managed to surpass the score made by the previous one on its first week, in just two days. Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's film currently stands at Rs 19.40 cr and counting. "Fukrey Returns is wooing audience and winning hearts... Emerges TRIUMPHANT at the BO... Hits double digits on Day 2... Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Fukrey [Rs 18.42 cr] in just 2 days... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: Rs 19.40 cr. India biz (sic)," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
As per Mr Adarsh's predictions, Fukrey Returns is all set to score over Rs 30 crore with its first week collections. The chances of the movie to score even better because of its uninterrupted run at the theatres till Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22. "Fukrey Returns is all set to cross Rs 30 cr in its opening weekend, which is HUGE considering the economics of the film... An open, unhindered run till Tiger Zinda Hai arrives [22 Dec 2017] will ensure an IMPRESSIVE total," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.
Fukrey Returns marks not just the return of the fukrey boys Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal but also sees Richa Chadha reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Between these weird dreams and risky misadventures, the Fukrey boys of east Delhi are pushed to the wall by the feisty Bholi Punjaban, the reigning queen of the Trans-Yamuna underworld. They are once again engaged in hatching get rich quick plans and flirting with danger, but nothing that they do can whip up the sense of edgy urgency of the past."
Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns released on December 8.