From Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Maldives Holiday. See New Posts

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaarora_love)

Highlights They reportedly started dating in 2018

The couple are holidaying in Maldives

They posted videos from their holiday

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are making Maldives look so good. The star couple checked into the island nation earlier this week and have actively been posting videos and photos from their holiday together. After sharing sun-kissed pictures from Maldives on her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared selfies from the island. Arjun Kapoor too posted videos on his stories, in which he and Malaika Arora can be seen cycling. Arjun Kapoor captioned one of the videos: "As always, full of poise and grace, I rest my case." The videos were later curated by several fan pages dedicated to the stars.

See the videos here:

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. They frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles. We simply love it when that happens. Arjun shared these selfies from Maldives and wrote: "Hello from the Selfie King."

Malaika Arora is seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.