From Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Diaries. See New Yoga Post

Kareena Kapoor shares these images. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is setting fitness goals - one post at a time. The actress, who swears by yoga, shared a glimpse of her sessions lately in her latest Instagram entry. Kareena Kapoor shared an album from her May diaries - it has fam-jam photos with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur, Jeh. The album also has pictures from Kareena Kapoor's yoga diaries. In one the pictures, she is seen doing Chakrasana. In another picture, she is seen clicking a selfie on a treadmill. "May-be it's time for a photo dump," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post. Saif Ali Khan's son (with his ex-wife Amrita Singh) Ibrahim dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Zahan Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis as well.

See the post Kareena Kapoor shared:

Just another photo of Kareena Kapoor doing Chakrasana. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. Like this one, that she captioned, "No one ever come between me and my Chinese food...I take it very seriously... Foodie for life. Kapoors and their food." Check it out:

On International Yoga Day last year, Kareena Kapoor was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh, Taimur for the session.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.