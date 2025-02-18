Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Gold From Her Childhood: "Clearing Up My Photo Library"

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is a throwback gem. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress shared a series of nostalgic snaps on Instagram.

The first frame shows a baby Priyanka chilling on her father Ashok Chopra's bike. The little one is rocking her mom Madhu Chopra's oversized goggles – too cute to handle.

After that, there is a childhood shot of Priyanka lounging like a pro. Then comes a heartwarming moment from her birthday party, where her dad is lifting her up in his arms, followed by a snap from another birthday where she looks adorable in a pretty frock.

There is also a fun family vacation picture from Leh, featuring Priyanka and her brother Siddharth with their parents.

The timeline moves on with glimpses of Priyanka's teenage years, her first-ever modelling shoot in 1999 and an iconic shot from her Miss India days in 2000. Oh, and wait for it – there is a black-and-white gem featuring Priyanka, Ajay Devgn and Yusuf Khan.

Saving the wildest for last — Priyanka in Miami, casually draping a snake around her neck. Yes, you read that right.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra shared the story behind each image. The actress wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life. 1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dad's bike (make was Rajdoot or Java I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982 3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987 4: Fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year.”

Priyanka continued, “5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Bareilly. The hair though 1993 7: lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. Notice the emergency light? 1995 8: Boston. Major upgrade in confidence 1997 9: 90s baby. Stylin' with Irfan Ahmed 1997.”

“10: My first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999 11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999 12: Miss India official portrait shot by Atul Kasbekar 13: Miss India contestant. 2000 14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with Ajay Devgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002 15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans why don't ask! 2008,” Priyanka Chopra added.

Priyanka Chopra signed off with the words, “There's so much more that happened, but that will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia.”

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray wrote, “This post is GIVING!!! Love it!!!” Producer Apoorva Bakshi said, “OMG! The traveling with Daddy and Momma days. Emergency lights and mixed tapes days!”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set to appear in SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, led by Mahesh Babu. However, there has been no official announcement about her involvement in the film.