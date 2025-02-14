Nick Jonas' Birthday Post For Father Kevin Jonas Sr Features His Daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas' latest Instagram story is setting major grandfather-granddaughter goals. The singer shared a special snap to wish his father, Kevin Jonas Sr, on his 60th birthday.

In the image, Kevin Jonas Sr is seen playing the piano. Sitting on his lap is none other than Nick and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Nick captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Kevin Jonas. We love you so much.”

Instagram/ Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra also shared a special post to celebrate father-in-law's “big 60."

The image is from Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities, where Kevin Jonas Sr is seen dressed in a traditional Indian outfit.

Siddharth Chopra got married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya On February 7, 2025.

In her caption, the doting daughter-in-law wrote, “Celebrating you and your big 60 today! Keep shining brighter than ever! Lots of love always.”

Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas' brother, Kevin Jonas, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for their father.

The global sensation posted a photo of the birthday boy holding a plate filled with treats.

Kevin kept it short and sweet in his caption by simply writing, “Happy Birthday.”

Instagram/ Kevin Jonas

To wish the love of her life, Jonas Brothers' mother, Denise Jonas, posted an adorable snapshot.

In the photo, Kevin Jonas Sr is holding a plate of cheesecake, with the words “Happy Birthday” written on the plate.

Denise kept it sweet and simple in her caption, writing, “Happy birthday my love.”

Instagram/ Denise Jonas

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Nick, and Joe – will appear together in a new Christmas film. The Disney+ movie is set for release during the 2025 holiday season.