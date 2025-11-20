<i>Friends</i> Fans Relive Nostalgia As <i>Joey's</i> Final Episodes Release After Two Decades

In a major treat for Friends fans, they can finally watch the long-awaited conclusion of the spin-off series Joey.

According to Variety, the final eight episodes of the 2004 NBC sitcom, which featured Matt LeBlanc in the lead as the beloved Joey Tribbiani, are now available on the show's YouTube channel.

These eight episodes were never aired in the United States, and the spin-off was eventually cancelled in 2006.

Alongside LeBlanc, the show also featured actors such as Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Andrea Anders.

The series followed Joey's individual journey after he left New York for Hollywood to pursue his acting career. Once in Los Angeles, Joey reunites with his high-strung sister, Gina, and his 20-year-old nephew, Michael.

Created by producers Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri, Joey debuted to an impressive 18.6 million viewers, though the hype gradually faded through the rest of Season 1 and Season 2.

The show did return to the network in March 2006, but was pulled again after just one episode aired.

Reflecting on the spin-off's failure, Friends executive producer and director Kevin S. Bright said, "On Friends, Joey was a womaniser, but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on. Joey was deconstructed to be a guy who couldn't get a job, couldn't ask a girl out. He became a pathetic, mopey character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I was not heard," as quoted by Variety.

