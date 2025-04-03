Ross Geller Aka David Schwimmer Was Not A Fan Of The <i>Friends</i> Theme Song: "I Didn't Have The Greatest Response To It"

Everyone's favourite American sitcom Friends aired for 10 years, from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004.

The fan-favourite show was led by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, and created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

The plot of the show revolved around 6 friends in their late 20s and early 30s, living in New York, as they combat the various challenges in their careers, personal, and love lives.

The iconic theme song of Friends—I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, became a phenomenon upon the show's humongous success.

However, David Schwimmer who played the role of Ross Geller in the show, recently revealed that he did not like it, on Matt Lucas and David Walliams' Making a Scene podcast.

David said, "I'll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really...you know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times."

He added, "And any time you'd go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn't have the greatest response to it."

However, recalling how his daughter would love listening to the same song, David revealed that his perspective changed.

He shared, "I'd be making breakfast or whatever and I'd hear my kid's laughter. My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed."

Furthermore, speaking about whether he ever watched Friends after completion, David confessed, "For me, it's like, I did it, I'm moving on. I don't go back and revisit. I never watched the show after we finished it."

The Friends: The Reunion premiered back on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max where all 6 lead cast members returned. They indulged in some table reads of a few of the most iconic scenes, spoke about BTS moments, and took their fans on a trip down memory lane.