Nayanthara Completes 22 Years In Films With A Warm Note: "Forever Grateful"

One of South India's top actresses, Nayanthara, who has now completed 22 years in the film industry, has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that every frame, every shot and every silence had shaped her, healed her and made her who she is.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, the top actress posted a handwritten note which read, "Twenty-two years since I first stood in front of the camera, not knowing movies would become the love of my life. Every frame, every shot, every silence... shaped me, healed me and made me who I am. Forever grateful."

The actress's post of gratitude came on a day when the first look posters of 'Hi', her upcoming film with actor Kavin, were released.

The romantic entertainer, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors, including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi, among others.

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects, including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Actress Nayanthara, who shared the first look posters on her Instagram timeline and wrote, "It all begins with a simple Hi :)"

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film, said that it will be a wholesome family entertainer that will speak about true love.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film is currently on in places in and around Chennai. Around 20 days of shooting have already been completed. The film has seven songs in all. Of these, two songs have already been picturised.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj, and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda, while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

