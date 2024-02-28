'Forever A Fanboy' Vikas Khanna's Post For Shah Rukh Khan

SRK with Vikas Khanna. (courtesy: TheVikasKhanna)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a picture from his fanboy moment and it features, none other than, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Vikas Khanna also added that he worked with SRK in a documentary titled Holy Kitchens, back in 2011. Posting a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on X (earlier known as Twitter), Vikas Khanna wrote, "Many (most) people wouldn't know that I directed Shah Rukh Khan for my documentary Holy Kitchens in 2011. He was talking about Ramadan and Moon of Eid, and I told him, Oh, here is the moon to his reflection in the vanity. Forever a fanboy."

Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan destroyed the Internet with his fitness post. He modelled for son Aryan Khan's brand. He captioned it, "All that is good but can I get some new clothes! When is the # DYavolX next drop?" DYavol X is SRK's son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in an extended cameo appearance). The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews in December.