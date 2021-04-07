'For Women Worried About Log Kya Kahenge,' Advice From Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @aashkagoradia)

Aashka Goradia has a special message for all women. On a fine Wednesday morning, the television actress shared a picture of herself on a beach. While the 35-year-old actress looks drop dead gorgeous in her black swimwear, it is the caption that has our heart. Inspiring women to live their best life, Aashka wrote, "For all those women worried about 'log kya kahenge' (what will people say), do not waste your time thinking what others make of you. What you make of yourself is the best version there ever could be. Function from the place, where what you think and feel is more important. There is no bigger sense of freedom than allowing your state of mind to be free of 'log kya kahenge'."

Urging her followers to celebrate themselves, she added, "Be humble, be kind and hold space for people but not their judgments. Rise above. One life and live it the way you desire. Celebrate yourself, those of you who agree with me -- men or women -- kindly leave a heart in your comments and I will understand." Aashka's message appears to have resonated with several followers who replied with heart emojis.

Several of Aashka's colleagues from the industry also expressed their love for the post. Her friend and actress Mouni Roy dropped a fire emoji. Actress Kanica Maheswari thinks it's "time to be liberated." The most special reply, however, came from Aashka's husband Brent Goble, who wrote, "Golden words and golden soul". To this Aashka replied, "Thank you for so many wonderful teachings." Aashka married Brent in December 2017.

Aashka is best known for her work in television shows such as Kkusum and Kahiin To Hoga. She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with Brent.