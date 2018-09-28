Pics From Mouni Roy's Birthday Trip To Greece With Besties Aashka Goradia, Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aashka Goradia Instagrammed this photo (courtesy aashkagoradia)

Highlights Mouni is celebrating her birthday in Greece Mouni is on a trip with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aashka Goradia and others The TV stars have shared pictures on social media

Mouni Roy is sure having a blast! She's celebrating her birthday with her girlfriends in Greece after all. For her birthday special trip to the European country, the Brahmastra actress has been joined by her industry colleagues such as Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aashka Goradia and other friends. As with all trips, pictures from Mouni's Greece vacation have also been shared on social media and they will indeed make you green with envy. Mouni Roy's friends not just joined her for the trip but also made her 34th birthday special with midnight celebrations (videos were shared on their Instagram stories). The friends-only birthday celebrations were complete with cake and some serenading to Bollywood music (yes, even in Greece).

Here's how Mouni was wished by her travel partner.

One birthday wish arrived from Sanjeeda Shaikh also. Mouni and her friends are having just too much fun.

Here are other pictures from Mouni's Greece vacation:

Meanwhile, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor also had a special wish for Mouni Roy, who famously featured in Naagin. Sharing an old dance video of Mouni Roy, here's how Ekta wished her "shining star:" "Thanks to this fan post I got something unique with u to share my Nagini sorry Nagin! Happy b'day my shining star. May joy and success shake their booty to your beat."

Earlier this week, Mouni Roy was photographed exiting the city with her girl gang to celebrate her birthday. Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aashka Goradia, Roopali Kadyan, Sohanna Sinha and Anisha Varma were photographed at the airport looking so chic!

On the work front, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with this year's Gold. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.