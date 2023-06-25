For Rashmika Mandanna, Her Pet Dog Aura 'Just Makes Everything Better.' Aww

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is living her best life, all thanks to her pet Aura. On Sunday, the actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, shared the most adorable picture, embracing her pet dog Aura. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen lying on the floor with her pet aura in her arms. Rashmika is dressed in her casual best and looks lovely. Sharing the image, the actress wrote in the caption, "She just makes everything better."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped the shooting of her much-awaited film Animal. The actress shared pictures featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and the crew on Instagram. The opening frame features Rashmika and Ranbir smiling for a selfie. In the next one, Rashmika is sharing the frame with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the last two photos, we get a glimpse of the team Animal. Along with the album, Rashmika wrote, “#Animal… pieces of my heart.” Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf replied with a red heart. Fans too have showered love on Rashmika Mandanna in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

The pre-teaser of the film was recently shared online and received a resounding response from fans. In the footage, we catch a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white kurti and lungi, skillfully taking on a group of masked men. Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Animal will be released in theatres on August 11. Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its remake Kabir Singh in Hindi. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.