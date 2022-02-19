For Prabhas, Working With 'Legendary' Amitabh Bachchan Was A 'Dream Come True'

Photo of Amitabh Bachchan shared by Prabhas (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Guys, Prabhas has wonderful news in store for all of us. Can you guess it? Hint: It is a “dream come true” for him. Well, we are talking about his upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, it's about Project K. And, Prabhas has shared an update regarding this project on Instagram. He has completed the first shot of Project Ktoday. And, it seems like Prabhas simply can't keep calm. Why do we think so, you ask? It's his caption. “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of Project K today with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir.” The post comes with a still featuring Amitabh Bachchan from the iconic film Deewaar, released in 1975.

Prabhas' Instagram family has followed the comment space with congratulatory messages.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi drama also features Deepika Padukone. Back then, she had summed up her feelings like this. “Beyond thrilled. Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead.” The film is expected to release worldwide in 2022. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

On Guru Purnima last year, Prabhas had shared a special note dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan. Along with a picture of the clapboard, the actor wrote, “On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema…It now begins.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a slew of films lined up. He will be next seen in Radhe Shyamopposite Pooja Hegde. He is also part of Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Deepika Padukone's next project is opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She will also share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in Brahmastra.