For Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's War, A Portugal City Was Shut Down

Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

For an action sequence in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War, the filmmakers shut down major parts of Porto in Portugal, director Siddharth Anand told news agency IANS. The director said that a nail-biting chase sequence, featuring the two lead actors, required the main bridge in Porto city shut down for two days. Siddharth said that the local authorities were helpful but the locals there were very curious to know for which film the bridge was closed. "We shot an intense, high-speed action sequence between Hrithik and Tiger in Porto. The high octane scene required Tiger to chase down Hrithik and this extensive sequence needed us to get permission to shut down the main bridge in Porto city for two days. We got all due clearances for us to shoot this adrenaline-pumping scene. However, the locals were stunned," he was quoted as saying.

"They had never seen their city in lockdown mode ever and they were super curious. They came to see which film had locked down their bridge. Their reactions were priceless because they were stunned seeing the kind of action that Hrithik and Tiger were performing," he added.

The trailer of War released earlier this week to tumultuous response on social media. Tiger Shroff plays Khalid, an Indian army soldier who is tasked with capturing his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan), who has gone rogue.

Earlier, Siddharth Anand had said that one major chase sequence in the movie was filmed across seven countries. "War is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries," he said.

War will open in cinemas on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also features Vaani Kapoor.

