For Birthday Boy Jr NTR, Best Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan And Other Celebs

South superstar Jr NTR has turned 38 today and birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from all corners. His friends and colleagues from the film industry have shared several heart-warming birthday posts for him on social media. From RRR director SS Rajamouli to Jr NTR's friend, actor Mahesh Babu, several south celebrities have extended birthday wishes to the Aadi actor. While team RRR celebrated the actor's birthday by dropping a new poster of his character from the film, others have sent best wishes to the star. Mahesh Babu wished Jr NTR on his 38th birthday by sharing a picture of himself and the birthday boy on his Instagram story. In his birthday greeting, Mahesh Babu wished Jr NTR "happiness in abundance." Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Jr NTR. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother!"

Check out Mahesh Babu's birthday wish for Jr NTR here:

Earlier in the day, team RRR celebrated Jr NTR's birthday with a new poster of his character - Komaram Bheem - from the film. Director SS Rajamouli shared the poster on Twitter. "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here's Jr NTR as the intense Komaram Bheem from RRR," SS Rajamouli wrote along with the poster on Twitter.

Jr NTR's friend and RRRco-star Ram Charan also shared the poster on Twitter. Sharing the poster, Ram Charan wrote: "Meet my dearest Jr NTR as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He's a rebel with a cause! Happy Birthday Brother."

KGF director Prashanth Neel, who is all set to collaborate with Jr NTR in his upcoming film NTR 31 , expressed excitement about working with Jr NTR in his birthday wish for him. He shared a picture of himself and the birthday boy on Twitter. In the picture, the actor-director duo can be seen hugging each other. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Prashanth Neel wrote: "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can't wait to make this one with the one and only force Jr NTR #NTR31 it is." He further wished the actor a "safe birthday" and said that he is wishing for "a successful collaboration" with him. "Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration. #HappyBirthdayNTR," he wrote in his tweet.

Take a look at Prashanth Neel's birthday wish for Jr NTR here:

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial@NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTRpic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Prashanth Neel had announced the film NTR 31 last year on Jr NTR's 37th birthday. The film got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krack director Gopichand Malineni also wished Jr NTR on his birthday. He shared a picture of the actor on Twitter and wrote: "Wishing the most talented Young Tiger Jr NTR. Garu a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayNTR."

Wishing the most talented Young Tiger @tarak9999 Garu a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayNTRpic.twitter.com/etRsSMlhgE — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 20, 2021

Tamil actor Sibi Sathyaraj shared a picture of Jr NTR on Twitter and complemented it with a birthday note for him. "Wishing the versatile actor, Young Tiger, Jr NTR. Garu a very happy bday and a fantastic year ahead #HappyBirthdayNTR," he tweeted.

Wishing the versatile actor, Young Tiger, @tarak9999 Garu a very happy bday and a fantastic year ahead#HappyBirthdayNTRpic.twitter.com/ZbIHDkLzCi — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 20, 2021

Jr NTR had on Wednesday shared a statement with his fans on Twitter. In the statement, the actor had urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year as the "country is at war with COVID."

A humble appeal pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Jr NTR is currently recovering from COVID-19. He had announced about his COVID-19 diagnosis on May 10, on Twitter.