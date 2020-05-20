On Jr NTR's Birthday, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Others Send Best Wishes

Ram Charan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alwaysramcharan )

Highlights "Glad you were a part of my journey from the start!" wrote Rajamouli

"With you in the center, it's fun and chaos all around!" wrot Rana

Anushka Shetty also wished the actor on social media

On south star Jr NTR's birthday, his friends and colleagues from the film industry filled the Internet with heart-warming wishes for the actor. From RRR director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan to Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lot of celebrities showered love and affection on the Yamadonga actor and made his day special in numerous ways. Ram Charan, who will co-star with Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr ( famous as Jr NTR or Tarak) in Rajamouli's much-anticipated period drama, shared a happy photograph of the duo and wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear brother. I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await."

SS Rajamouli - who made his debut in Telugu film industry with the 2001 film Student No.1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role - shared a page from his throwback diaries and recalled his journey with the actor. Adorably Calling Jr NTR "Bheem," the director wrote: "I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday, dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem." After Student No.1, Rajamouli and Jr NTR worked together in films like Simhadri and Yamadonga. Their next film RRR is slated to release next year.

Ram Charan's father, actor Chiranjeevi, also wished Jr NTR on Twitter. He wrote: "Happy birthday, Bheem. Wish all your dreams come true!"

Happy Birthday #Bheem@tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

Rana Daggubati posted a picture dipped in nostalgia and sent his wishes like this: "Unclear picture but a fine moment! With you in the center, it's fun and chaos all around! Happy birthday, brother".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has worked with the actor in several films such as Brindavanam, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Rabhasa, posted a picture of the actor on Twitter and wished him with these words: "Happy birthday to the one and only, Jr NTR. Can't wait to see you unleash your greatness in your next... been too long."

#HappyBirthdayNTR Happy birthday to the one and only @tarak9999 Can't wait to see you unleash your greatness in your next .. been too long pic.twitter.com/OiLGf5Ywdy — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 20, 2020

Mahesh Babu's greeting for Jr NTR arrived like this:

Happy birthday, brother @tarak9999 have a great one!! Wishing you the very best always — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2020

Anushka Shetty, who featured with the actor in comedy-drama Chintakayala Ravi, wrote: "Wishing Tarak a very happy birthday and a healthy life ahead. ..Best wishes to the whole team."

"Happy birthday, Tarak. Wishing you a fabulous year and great health. May all your dreams and desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work," wrote Rakul Preet Singh on Twitter.

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

Earlier this week, Jr NTR revealed that RRR makers weren't able to release his first look from the film on his birthday as they couldn't complete it on time due to the "social distancing guidelines and restrictions" during the coronavirus lockdown.

We wish you a very happy birthday, Jr NTR!