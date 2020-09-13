For Anil Kapoor, 'Fitness Always Comes First.' Here's Proof

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video he shared. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)







Anil Kapoor takes his fitness routine quite seriously. The reason we are saying this is because the actor, who is currently vacationing in Alibaug, shared a video of himself working out on the beach and wrote that for him, "fitness always comes first." In the clip, Anil Kapoor, 63, can be seen running on the beach in a white t-shirt and black trousers. He captioned his post: "During the lockdown, I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally, I get to the beach and my trainer Marc Mead makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication."

Anil Kapoor and his workout tips always give his fans major fitness goals. The actor, last month, posted a video of himself performing leg workouts and wrote: "Never skip leg day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses."

Remember when he shared simple bodybuilding advice? "When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process," read a part of his caption. Here's the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang, which released earlier this year. His upcoming films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan, and a project with Varun Dhawan.