For Anil Kapoor, 'Fitness Always Comes First.' Here's Proof

Highlights
- "During the lockdown, I was dreaming about the beach," wrote Anil Kapoor
- "Finally, I get to the beach and my trainer makes me sprint," he added
- Anil Kapoor is currently vacationing in Alibaug
Anil Kapoor takes his fitness routine quite seriously. The reason we are saying this is because the actor, who is currently vacationing in Alibaug, shared a video of himself working out on the beach and wrote that for him, "fitness always comes first." In the clip, Anil Kapoor, 63, can be seen running on the beach in a white t-shirt and black trousers. He captioned his post: "During the lockdown, I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally, I get to the beach and my trainer Marc Mead makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication."
Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:
Anil Kapoor and his workout tips always give his fans major fitness goals. The actor, last month, posted a video of himself performing leg workouts and wrote: "Never skip leg day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses."
Remember when he shared simple bodybuilding advice? "When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process," read a part of his caption. Here's the post we are talking about:
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. @marcyogimead
Meanwhile, also check out some photos of the actor from his Alibaug trip:
In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang, which released earlier this year. His upcoming films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan, and a project with Varun Dhawan.