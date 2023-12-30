Flipping Through The Pages Of Parineeti Chopra's London Diaries

Parineeti Chopra is holidaying in London. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Parineeti Chopra is holidaying in London and she has actively been sharing moments from her holiday on he Instagram stories. She posted a mirror selfie of herself, which was followed by shots of her dressed in chic winterwear. Last night, the actress documented moments from her dinner with brother Shivang Chopra. She also posted a clip of the meal she had (cheese wheel pasta).Tagging brother Shivang in her Instagram story, Parineeti wrote, "My Shaaangluuuu." See photos from Parineeti Chopra's London diaries here:

A fan club posted this picture of Parineeti's Instagram story

Earlier this month, Parineeti Chopra shared a video from her fitness diaries and she wrote, "I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix). Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go."

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September. The couple got engaged in May this year.