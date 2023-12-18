Parineeti Chopra 'Hates Road Trips' But 'Smiles'. Here's Why

Parineeti shared this image. (courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has made an interesting confession about herself. In a recent Instagram update, the actress shared that she hates road trips. This may come across as a shock to many, given just how much Parineeti loves to travel and is often spotted vacationing around the world. Dropping a selfie of herself from the car, Parineeti Chopra – looking gorgeous without a trace of makeup – wrote, “A girl who hates road trips but smiles for the gram.” In the image, she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. Several fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the massive physical transformation she underwent for her role in Chamkila. Sharing the video of her working out in the gym, the actress revealed that she gained 15 kgs for her role in the Imtiaz Ali film. In it, she plays late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti shared, “I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 Kilos for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix )Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is completely the opposite. I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It's been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let's do this.”

Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh plays the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila in the film.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In addition to Chamkila, she will be seen in Capsule Gill as well. On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September, this year.