Parineeti Chopra On Putting On 15 Kilos For Chamkila: 'Anything For You Imtiaz Sir'

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Monday treated her fans and followers to a video of herself in the gym alongside an extensive note where she talked about prepping for her role in Imtiaz Ali's next film Chamkila. Sharing the video of herself rigorously working out, the Kill Dil actress revealed gaining 15 kgs for her role in Chamkila, where she plays late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur. Her note read, "I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 Kilos for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix )Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is completely the opposite. I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let's do this."

Read her post below:

Earlier this year, Imtiaz Ali announced his new project with a teaser of sorts, a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra. The teaser begins with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd.

Check out Amar Singh Chamkila announcement video here:

Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead role, sharing the video, wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (The name that has been in your heart and mind for years has now come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh Chamkila coming soon only on Netflix." While Parineeti Chopra wrote this sharing the video, "You've heard his voice, now hear his story. Amar Singh Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix.

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release in 2024 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.