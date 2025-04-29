Parineeti Chopra Wraps Up Shoot For Her Upcoming Mystery Thriller, Shares Pic With Raghav Chadha

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Parineeti Chopra completes filming her untitled Netflix mystery thriller. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the wrap of the shoot. A photo with husband Raghav Chadha highlights their shared experience.

Parineeti Chopra has completed the shoot of her untitled mystery thriller for Netflix.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, announcing the wrap. The stand-out frame? A lovey-dovey photo of Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha.

In the opening snap, Parineeti Chopra is seen busy with the shoot. It is followed by a group picture featuring the cast and crew members. Parineeti is also a part of the frame.

Raghav Chadha makes an appearance in the next slide. He strikes a candid pose with his wife, beaming at the camera.

One video captures Parineeti Chopra signing autographs for her young fans. The rest of the album offers delightful BTS moments and the scenic landscapes of Shimla.

Parineeti Chopra's side note was a shoutout to the team.

She wrote, “2 months of mountain life - peace, quiet, silence - where the only noise was the actors screaming and shouting, acting in a crazy intense show.”

Parineeti Chopra added, “Thanks, Netflix and Rensil D'Silva sir! This show was both a lovely vacation and an acting workshop! Fullll love and jhappis (hugs) to my fellow screamers. I would choose nobody else to do these crazy scenes with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.”

For the production group, she said, “And the biggest jhappi to my producers Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. What can I say other than I love you? You know I love you too much.”

Parineeti Chopra's concluding note came with a touch of humour. It read, “Ok, now back to my blanket. Need rest after this show.”

Further details about the web series are currently kept under wraps.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film, based on the life of popular pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024.