Just Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Serving Couple Goals As Usual

Parineeti Chopra shared a new picture with her husband Raghav Chadha and it is all kinds of cute. On Sunday, the Ishaqzaade star treated her fans and followers to a brand new picture of herself and her husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha. In the picture, we can see the two dressed in their winter best. Parineeti Chopra can be seen leaning on her husband Raghav, who looks at her lovingly. For the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Falling on my Santa for life." Parineeti's sibling Sahaj was the first to drop a comment below the post. Sahaj Chopra wrote, "Heer - Ranjha."

In a recent Instagram update, the actress shared that she hates road trips. Dropping a selfie of herself from the car, Parineeti Chopra – looking gorgeous without a trace of makeup – wrote, “A girl who hates road trips but smiles for the gram.” In the image, she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. Several fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the massive physical transformation she underwent for her role in Chamkila. Sharing the video of her working out in the gym, the actress revealed that she gained 15 kgs for her role in the Imtiaz Ali film. In it, she plays late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti shared, “I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 Kilos for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix )Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is completely the opposite. I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It's been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let's do this.”

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In addition to Chamkila, she will be seen in Capsule Gill as well. On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September, this year.